Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.44% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

ALNA has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of ALNA stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.81. 19,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,163. The company has a market cap of $64.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.63. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.78.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 1,407.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35,186 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

