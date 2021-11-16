AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 592,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,701 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $27,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 29.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter worth about $200,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 3.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 13.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 3.9% in the second quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 53,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on AllianceBernstein from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.71.

Shares of AB stock opened at $55.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.90. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52 week low of $31.06 and a 52 week high of $57.54. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.40.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.44%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

