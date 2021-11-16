Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Director Thomas W. Rabaut Buys 5,475 Shares

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Director Thomas W. Rabaut purchased 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.59 per share, with a total value of $200,330.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ALSN stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.94. 903,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,806. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 21.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALSN shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clark Estates Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 16.2% during the second quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 100,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 33.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 12,779 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 197.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 137,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 91,268 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the second quarter valued at $2,009,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.0% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 213,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

