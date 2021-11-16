Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Decreased by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.5% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after purchasing an additional 708,879 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,121,178,000 after purchasing an additional 144,042 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,528,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,314,477,000 after purchasing an additional 36,958 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,144,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,388,855,000 after purchasing an additional 38,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Alphabet by 9.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,825,819,000 after purchasing an additional 326,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,730.44, for a total value of $37,923,081.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $37,923,081.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 7,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,951.55, for a total transaction of $21,292,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,930 shares of company stock valued at $533,966,251. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $5.87 on Tuesday, hitting $2,981.89. The company had a trading volume of 16,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,542. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,020.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,847.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,678.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,178.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

