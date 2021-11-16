Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) CFO Anthony Colucci Sells 2,500 Shares

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) CFO Anthony Colucci sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $40,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Anthony Colucci also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Anthony Colucci sold 6,600 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $102,300.00.

Alta Equipment Group stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.89. 58,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,828. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.61 million, a P/E ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 1.85.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 71.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter worth $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 104.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALTG. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alta Equipment Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

