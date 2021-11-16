Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) CFO Anthony Colucci Sells 2,500 Shares

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) CFO Anthony Colucci sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $40,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Anthony Colucci also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 2nd, Anthony Colucci sold 6,600 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $102,300.00.
Alta Equipment Group stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.89. 58,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,828. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.61 million, a P/E ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 1.85.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 71.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter worth $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 104.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALTG. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alta Equipment Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
Alta Equipment Group Company Profile
Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.
Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.