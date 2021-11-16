Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $19.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alta Equipment Group traded as high as $17.03 and last traded at $17.03, with a volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $44,544.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Colucci sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 53,331 shares of company stock worth $702,629. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 228,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 114,059 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 1st quarter worth about $563,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.11. The firm has a market cap of $536.25 million, a P/E ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.85.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile (NYSE:ALTG)

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

