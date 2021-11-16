Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $19.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alta Equipment Group traded as high as $17.03 and last traded at $17.03, with a volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.
In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $44,544.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Colucci sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 53,331 shares of company stock worth $702,629. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.11. The firm has a market cap of $536.25 million, a P/E ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.85.
Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alta Equipment Group Company Profile (NYSE:ALTG)
Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.
