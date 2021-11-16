Altimeter Growth (NASDAQ:AGC) Stock Price Down 6%

Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) shares traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.72 and last traded at $14.03. 46,192 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,598,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.

Separately, New Street Research initiated coverage on Altimeter Growth in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Altimeter Growth by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Altimeter Growth in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Altimeter Growth by 11.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Altimeter Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altimeter Growth in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Altimeter Growth Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGC)

Altimeter Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

