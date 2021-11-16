Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Sowa Financial Group Inc.

Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 182.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $45.08. The company had a trading volume of 60,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,080,644. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.06. The firm has a market cap of $82.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.36 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 243.24%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

