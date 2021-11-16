Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Raised to C$72.50

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price objective raised by Cormark from C$68.00 to C$72.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Altus Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$70.00 target price (up from C$68.00) on shares of Altus Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Altus Group from C$57.82 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Altus Group to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$65.80.

Shares of AIF stock opened at C$67.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$64.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.88, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.00 billion and a PE ratio of 85.97. Altus Group has a fifty-two week low of C$47.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$70.39.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

