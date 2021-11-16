Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 69.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,023 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Tenable were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 4.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,910,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,439,000 after buying an additional 393,360 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenable by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,738,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,004,000 after purchasing an additional 406,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenable by 31.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,277,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,241 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tenable by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,492,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,415,000 after purchasing an additional 40,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 8.4% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,316,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,123,000 after purchasing an additional 256,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,550 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $264,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,605,453.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,124 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $99,997.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,501 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $53.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.20 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.77. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

