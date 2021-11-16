Amalgamated Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,811 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in BOX were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of BOX by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BOX in the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in BOX in the first quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities raised shares of BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $396,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $383,689.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,662 shares of company stock worth $1,587,538. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX opened at $25.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -112.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.10.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

