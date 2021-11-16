Amalgamated Bank Grows Stock Holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,508 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in New Relic were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 216,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 93,668 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,924,000 after purchasing an additional 25,816 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,213,000 after purchasing an additional 19,760 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 25,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,400,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total transaction of $223,667.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,063.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,915 shares of company stock worth $7,247,268. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NEWR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Relic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

NEWR opened at $121.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 0.92. New Relic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $127.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.22.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.21 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

