Amalgamated Bank Has $620,000 Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 30,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 387.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Henry N. Nassau purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.73 per share, for a total transaction of $981,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $27,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,369 shares of company stock worth $205,572 over the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $33.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average is $32.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.34. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 54.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.88%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BXMT. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

