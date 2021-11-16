Amalgamated Bank Invests $660,000 in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 17.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 22.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 6.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALM opened at $37.06 on Tuesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 529.50 and a beta of -0.15.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.25. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $331.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

