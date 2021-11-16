Amalgamated Bank Makes New $607,000 Investment in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.05% of Joint as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JYNT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Joint by 100.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Joint by 36.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,265,000 after purchasing an additional 245,124 shares during the period. General Equity Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Joint in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,512,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Joint by 84.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,166,000 after purchasing an additional 196,735 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Joint by 54.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 258,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,659,000 after purchasing an additional 91,447 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $2,023,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of Joint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $269,555.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,530.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $95.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.94 and a beta of 1.18. The Joint Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $111.06.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Joint had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 34.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

JYNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Joint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

