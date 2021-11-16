Amalgamated Bank Makes New $690,000 Investment in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaman by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaman by 99.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kaman by 25.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kaman by 6.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Kaman by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kaman stock opened at $39.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 362.94 and a beta of 1.30. Kaman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Kaman had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $179.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kaman Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

