Amalgamated Bank Makes New $720,000 Investment in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ArcBest during the second quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest during the second quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ArcBest during the second quarter worth $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $577,623.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ARCB opened at $110.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.37 and a 200-day moving average of $73.84. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.64. ArcBest Co. has a one year low of $37.05 and a one year high of $116.79.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 4.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARCB shares. Cowen increased their price target on ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist increased their price objective on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.15.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

