Amalgamated Bank Makes New Investment in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,683,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,550,000 after buying an additional 708,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,973,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,899,000 after buying an additional 137,027 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 28.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,614,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,892,000 after buying an additional 1,249,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,998,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,181,000 after buying an additional 434,152 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy stock opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 2.76. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $18.78.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.77% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.87) EPS. On average, analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.30.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.