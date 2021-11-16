Amalgamated Bank Takes $690,000 Position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Kaman during the first quarter valued at $300,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kaman by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,146,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,760,000 after purchasing an additional 18,109 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kaman by 6.2% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Kaman by 17.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in Kaman by 20.9% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,537,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,504,000 after purchasing an additional 266,130 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

KAMN opened at $39.92 on Tuesday. Kaman Co. has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 362.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Kaman had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $179.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kaman Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

