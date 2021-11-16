Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) EVP Sells $258,019.89 in Stock

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) EVP Deborah Silodor sold 13,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $258,019.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Deborah Silodor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

On Monday, November 15th, Deborah Silodor sold 367 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $6,984.01.

Shares of Amalgamated Financial stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $18.57. 88,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,663. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average of $16.05. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $20.22. The company has a market capitalization of $577.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.86.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

AMAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3,800.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 19.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

About Amalgamated Financial

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.