Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.42. Amalgamated Financial reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amalgamated Financial.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

AMAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

Shares of AMAL traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.66. 818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.86. Amalgamated Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

In other Amalgamated Financial news, Director Finser Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $117,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,245 shares of company stock worth $136,933. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. 38.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

