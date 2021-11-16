Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $159.26 Million

Equities analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) will post $159.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Amarin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $139.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $192.80 million. Amarin reported sales of $167.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amarin will report full-year sales of $598.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $578.30 million to $631.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $632.47 million, with estimates ranging from $519.40 million to $727.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.29 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMRN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.31.

Shares of AMRN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,606,507. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average is $4.79. Amarin has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.75 and a beta of 2.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in Amarin by 564.8% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,407,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,177,000 after buying an additional 9,691,201 shares during the period. Sarissa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amarin during the third quarter valued at $43,350,000. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. grew its position in Amarin by 15.3% during the first quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. now owns 6,790,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,166,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP grew its position in Amarin by 22.7% during the second quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 6,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,565,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amarin by 6.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,339,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,365,000 after buying an additional 363,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

