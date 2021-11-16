Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,820 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.4% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $605,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 40.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 66.8% during the first quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 23,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $71,473,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $6,275,000. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,512 shares of company stock valued at $282,644,755 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Cowen decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,700.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,137.12.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3,546.28. The company had a trading volume of 31,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,574. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,393.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,391.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

