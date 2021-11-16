Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives $208.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $208.33.

AMED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company.

AMED traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.53. The company had a trading volume of 294,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,745. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $137.82 and a 1 year high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $553.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.55 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amedisys by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

