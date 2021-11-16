American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AREC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,584,040. American Resources has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $8.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average is $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $128.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of -0.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AREC shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on American Resources from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut American Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AREC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Resources by 559.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 647,140 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in American Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Resources by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 102,302 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in American Resources by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties; Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.

