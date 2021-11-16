American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
AREC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,584,040. American Resources has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $8.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average is $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $128.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of -0.42.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AREC shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on American Resources from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut American Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.
American Resources Company Profile
American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties; Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.
