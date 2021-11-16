American Software (AMSWA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 18th. Analysts expect American Software to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. On average, analysts expect American Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get American Software alerts:

American Software stock opened at $31.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.15 and a beta of 0.61. American Software has a twelve month low of $15.74 and a twelve month high of $33.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.96%.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 21,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $520,584.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,163.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $152,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,704 shares of company stock valued at $837,185. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in American Software by 60.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 245.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 21,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Software by 10.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of American Software from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of American Software in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.