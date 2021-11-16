American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $25 million-$28 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $29 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Superconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of American Superconductor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

American Superconductor stock opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. American Superconductor has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.38 million, a P/E ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average is $14.97.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Superconductor will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 3,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $71,365.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 7,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $137,289.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Superconductor stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 71.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,231 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of American Superconductor worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

