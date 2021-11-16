American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 607,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,435 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.33% of American Water Works worth $93,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in American Water Works by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 60,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $540,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in American Water Works by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000,000 after purchasing an additional 295,694 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AWK opened at $172.68 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $189.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.15. The firm has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.27.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 57.38%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. US Capital Advisors lowered American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.57.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

