American Well Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.78) Per Share (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) – Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for American Well in a research note issued on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.78) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.79). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Well’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.71% and a negative net margin of 74.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AMWL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on American Well in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.36.

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $8.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.12. American Well has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $43.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 286.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,328,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397,807 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,669,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,957,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191,212 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,653,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 409.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,931,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

In other American Well news, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 5,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $51,544.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,035.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $957,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 418,247 shares of company stock worth $4,206,591. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

