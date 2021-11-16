Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 342.53% and a negative return on equity of 42.91%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN USAS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.00. 6,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,766. The company has a market cap of $156.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.43. Americas Silver has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Americas Silver by 129.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 32,457 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the second quarter worth $163,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 69.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 58,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 36.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 56,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

USAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down previously from $2.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Americas Silver from $2.10 to $1.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americas Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.16.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

