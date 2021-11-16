AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) EVP Gina Clark Sells 16,027 Shares of Stock

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total value of $2,016,677.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $124.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $94.89 and a 1 year high of $129.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.89.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Amundi bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at about $68,882,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,909,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,600,000 after buying an additional 512,869 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 43.2% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,049,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,345,000 after buying an additional 316,377 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth about $31,510,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 101.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 530,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,709,000 after buying an additional 266,513 shares in the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.