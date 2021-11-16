Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.83) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amicus Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.81). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.17% and a negative return on equity of 84.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Shares of FOLD opened at $11.51 on Monday. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 5.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27.

In other news, insider Samantha Prout sold 5,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $55,495.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $120,922.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,500 shares of company stock worth $47,190 and have sold 141,311 shares worth $1,591,871. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

