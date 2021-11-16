AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. AMMO had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%.

OTCMKTS POWW opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.01. AMMO has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The company has a market cap of $824.43 million, a P/E ratio of -364.00 and a beta of -0.59.

Several research analysts have issued reports on POWW shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of AMMO from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMMO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In related news, President Robert Goodmanson sold 10,000 shares of AMMO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $63,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in AMMO by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in AMMO by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AMMO by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 13,104 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of AMMO by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 20,234 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AMMO by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

AMMO Company Profile

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

