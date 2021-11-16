Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) Shares Bought by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,343 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 47,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 23.5% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DIVO stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.21. The company had a trading volume of 143,565 shares. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.59 and a twelve month high of $30.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.19.

