ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) versus Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Head to Head Comparison

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) and ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Airbus and ANA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airbus 1 6 7 0 2.43 ANA 0 1 1 0 2.50

Airbus currently has a consensus price target of $32.32, suggesting a potential downside of 0.40%. Given Airbus’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Airbus is more favorable than ANA.

Profitability

This table compares Airbus and ANA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airbus 7.64% 53.58% 3.88% ANA -36.58% -23.02% -6.74%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Airbus shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Airbus has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANA has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Airbus and ANA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airbus $57.01 billion 1.79 -$1.29 billion $1.60 20.28 ANA $6.87 billion 1.25 -$3.80 billion ($1.37) -3.59

Airbus has higher revenue and earnings than ANA. ANA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Airbus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Airbus beats ANA on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services. The Airbus Helicopters segment deals with the development, manufacture, marketing and sale of civil and military helicopters. The Airbus Defence and Space segment covers systems and services in the field of defence and space for governments, institutions, and commercial customers. The company was founded on December 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

ANA Company Profile

ANA HOLDINGS INC. operates as a holding company, which provides domestic and international air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, Trade & Retail, and Others. The Air Transportation segment provides domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services. The Airline Related segment covers air transportation services that include air transportation related operations such as airport passenger, ground handling services and maintenance services. The Travel Services segment handles airline ticketing and travel services. It also plans and markets travel packages that combine air transportation services offered by the ANA Group with lodging and other travel options. The Trade & Retail segment provides aircraft parts procurement, aircraft import/export, leasing and sales, planning and procurement for in-flight services and merchandise sales, airport retail operations and other businesses related to air transportation. It also imports and sells paper, pulp and food products, imports and exports semiconductors and electronic components, provides adver

