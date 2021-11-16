Analysts Anticipate CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to announce sales of $2.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.15 billion. CenterPoint Energy posted sales of $2.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full-year sales of $8.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $8.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.04 billion to $8.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNP shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.89.

NYSE:CNP traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,291,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,229,810. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average is $25.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

