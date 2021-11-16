Analysts Anticipate Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to post earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.14. Dana reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

DAN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Dana from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dana from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.29.

In other news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 26,504 shares of Dana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $624,434.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Dana by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,233,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,915,000 after purchasing an additional 27,529 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dana by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,469,000 after purchasing an additional 44,807 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Dana by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,513,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,711,000 after purchasing an additional 113,688 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dana by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Dana by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 793,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,646,000 after purchasing an additional 288,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

DAN stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day moving average of $24.04. Dana has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 2.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Dana’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

