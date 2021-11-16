Analysts Anticipate Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.04). Westport Fuel Systems reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.56 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

WPRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

WPRT traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $2.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,403,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,417. The company has a market cap of $466.09 million, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 2.18. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.45.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 6.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 5.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 105,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 88.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

