Analysts Expect First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.87 Million

Brokerages expect First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to post sales of $28.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.60 million. First Business Financial Services reported sales of $29.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full year sales of $113.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $112.90 million to $113.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $116.10 million, with estimates ranging from $114.60 million to $117.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $28.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.77 million.

FBIZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $587,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $677,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,291,000 after acquiring an additional 10,739 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,308,000 after acquiring an additional 48,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. First Business Financial Services has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $31.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $260.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 18.70%.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

