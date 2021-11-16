Analysts Expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Analysts expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) to report $1.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59 billion. Oshkosh reported sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year sales of $8.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.75 billion to $8.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.30 billion to $9.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share.

OSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.93.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OSK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,349. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $75.81 and a 12-month high of $137.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.70%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

