Analysts Expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) to report $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.38. Safe Bulkers posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 925%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.79 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 21.30%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SB. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 1,369.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,373,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,952 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the second quarter valued at $6,290,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the second quarter valued at $6,014,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 111.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,524,872 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,446 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 622.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,186,283 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SB traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.48. 2,174,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.03. Safe Bulkers has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $5.44. The stock has a market cap of $415.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.56.

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

