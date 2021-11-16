Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lundin Gold Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Lundin Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.10. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Desjardins raised Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Lundin Gold to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.71.

Shares of TSE LUG opened at C$12.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.86 billion and a PE ratio of 14.03. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$9.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.15.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

