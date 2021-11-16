Analysts Offer Predictions for Generation Bio Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Generation Bio in a research report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.11) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.07). Wedbush also issued estimates for Generation Bio’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.38) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.67) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of GBIO stock opened at $20.50 on Monday. Generation Bio has a 52-week low of $19.16 and a 52-week high of $55.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.90. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 3.85.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02).

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBIO. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Generation Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $509,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 215.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 524,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,923,000 after purchasing an additional 358,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 118,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 71,512 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 30,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $792,674.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 30,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $791,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 256,280 shares of company stock worth $6,568,331. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

