Analysts Set Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) Target Price at €108.04

Shares of Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €94.38 ($111.03).

BC8 has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €194.00 ($228.24) price target on Bechtle in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Bechtle in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Bechtle in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Bechtle in a research note on Monday.

ETR BC8 traded down €0.18 ($0.21) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €64.68 ($76.09). 167,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €62.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of €114.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13. Bechtle has a 12-month low of €49.15 ($57.82) and a 12-month high of €69.56 ($81.84).

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

