Analysts Set LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Price Target at $2.75

Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LNSPF shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on LondonMetric Property in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded LondonMetric Property from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised LondonMetric Property from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of LNSPF opened at $3.75 on Friday. LondonMetric Property has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $3.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.43.

LondonMetric Property Plc is a holding company, which engages in real estate investment and development. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Convenience and Leisure, Long Income, Retail Parks, Office, Residential, and Development. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

