Analysts Set Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) PT at $91.50

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.50.

RCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of RCL traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,335,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,230,108. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.61. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $64.26 and a 12-month high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $456.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.62) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $226,582.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

