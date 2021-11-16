Analysts Set Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) PT at $18.25

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.25.

TCN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.75 target price for the company. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:TCN traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.10. 1,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,621. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $14.71.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $113.98 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.0568 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

