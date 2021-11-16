Analysts Set Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) PT at $170.50

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $170.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WKCMF shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Warburg Research cut shares of Wacker Chemie to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wacker Chemie from €161.00 ($189.41) to €175.00 ($205.88) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

WKCMF remained flat at $$194.20 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.59. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of $106.00 and a 1-year high of $196.60.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

