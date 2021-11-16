Analysts Set Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Price Target at $3,486.33

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,486.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $5,450.00 price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,960.00 price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of WZZAF stock remained flat at $$62.77 on Thursday. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of $57.75 and a fifty-two week high of $75.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.97 and its 200-day moving average is $67.39.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes. It provides services, such as, car rentals, hotels, airport parking and transfer. It operates through the Airline and Tour Operator segments. The Airline segment is operated though the Wizz Air brand which sells flight tickets and related services to external customer and to a Wizz Tours.

