Analyzing Cango (NYSE:CANG) & Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) and Cango (NYSE:CANG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ubisoft Entertainment and Cango, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ubisoft Entertainment 1 3 10 0 2.64 Cango 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ubisoft Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $53.18, suggesting a potential upside of 403.07%. Given Ubisoft Entertainment’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ubisoft Entertainment is more favorable than Cango.

Risk and Volatility

Ubisoft Entertainment has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cango has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ubisoft Entertainment and Cango’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ubisoft Entertainment N/A N/A N/A Cango 99.11% 48.38% 31.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Ubisoft Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Cango shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ubisoft Entertainment and Cango’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ubisoft Entertainment $2.60 billion 2.55 $120.42 million N/A N/A Cango $314.55 million 2.14 $516.40 million $3.62 1.24

Cango has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ubisoft Entertainment.

Summary

Cango beats Ubisoft Entertainment on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works. The company was founded by Yves Guillemot on March 28, 1986 and is headquartered in Montreuil sous Bois, France.

Cango Company Profile

Cango, Inc. (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation. The company was founded by Jia Yuan Lin and Xiao Jun Zhang in August 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.